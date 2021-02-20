Crossvault Capital Management LLC Has $9.32 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.5% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 788 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Alphabet by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 71,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 11,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,262,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,931,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,088.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,893.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,691.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.