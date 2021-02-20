Cryptopay Achieves Market Cap of $2.74 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Cryptopay has a market cap of $2.74 million and $826.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for $0.0401 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00062452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $476.28 or 0.00833701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00038074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00057059 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00042840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,748.38 or 0.04810850 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00018258 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,378,580 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

