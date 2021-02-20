Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $17.83 Million Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.08% of Nasdaq worth $17,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 1,029.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Nasdaq by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 182.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,308 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.03.

NDAQ stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.43. 669,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,961. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.08 and its 200-day moving average is $130.69. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $145.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

