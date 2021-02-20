Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $20.60 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 301,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,097 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $20,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 28,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.69. 4,383,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,996,992. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $70.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.82, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

