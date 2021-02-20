Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 5,732 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $33,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 81,789 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $734,000. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

UNH traded down $3.83 on Friday, hitting $324.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,313,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.