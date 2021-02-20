Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stake Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Curtiss-Wright worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $167,403.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,815.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 1,677 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $197,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,900 shares of company stock worth $1,016,676 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CW opened at $117.19 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $146.61. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.40.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

