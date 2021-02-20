Cypress Capital Management LLC Takes $99,000 Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 579.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Sirius XM by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

SIRI stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

