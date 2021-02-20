CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,712 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 976,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,519,000 after purchasing an additional 226,820 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,064,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,780,000 after purchasing an additional 528,179 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $68.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

