Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $38,090.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 489,712 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,827. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

