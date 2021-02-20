D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Shares Gap Up to $0.14

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.14, but opened at C$0.16. D-BOX Technologies shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 72,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of C$22.87 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11.

D-BOX Technologies Company Profile (TSE:DBO)

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, commercializes, and leases motion systems for the entertainment, and simulation and training markets worldwide. It produces motion effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a motion system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various types of equipment.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for D-BOX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-BOX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.