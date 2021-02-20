DA Davidson Boosts IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target to $300.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded IPG Photonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $224.45.

Shares of IPGP opened at $234.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 119.07 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total transaction of $9,279,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,478,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,987,311.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $3,503,808.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,723,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,155 shares of company stock worth $18,925,001. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 89.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 88.8% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

