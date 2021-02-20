DA Davidson Increases Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Price Target to $80.00

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) had its price target boosted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Encore Wire’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $66.95 on Thursday. Encore Wire has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $68.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,830,000 after acquiring an additional 222,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,466,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,820,000 after acquiring an additional 172,268 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $7,289,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $6,349,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,544,000 after buying an additional 84,162 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

