DA Davidson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Pegasystems’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PEGA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.47.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $146.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -180.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.23. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $148.70.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at $901,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total transaction of $225,011.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,986 shares of company stock valued at $387,300. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,233,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after buying an additional 173,145 shares during the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 212.5% in the third quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,260,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,342,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,911,000 after buying an additional 118,035 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 118,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after buying an additional 87,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 117,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 64,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

