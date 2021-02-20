Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective by analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €66.29 ($77.99).

Shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) stock opened at €67.22 ($79.08) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,306.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €60.20 and its 200 day moving average is €51.86. Daimler AG has a 1 year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1 year high of €67.60 ($79.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

