Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 2,800 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 730,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 496.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $637.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.63 and a beta of 0.72. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

