Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,020 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 262.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 752,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 151,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNET shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of VNET opened at $39.81 on Friday. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.50. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 47.40% and a negative return on equity of 41.77%. The business had revenue of $183.49 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.