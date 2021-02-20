Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares in the last quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,569,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Safehold by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Safehold by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Safehold by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $83.71 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $84.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 74.08 and a beta of -0.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

