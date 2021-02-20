Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $66,000 in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NTST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist cut their price target on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NYSE NTST opened at $18.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

