Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,537 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 329.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 49.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $26.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Read More: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.