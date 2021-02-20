Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 531 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IONS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $581,276.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,621 shares in the company, valued at $682,548.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $71,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $102,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,840 shares of company stock worth $14,286,109. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IONS. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.55.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $57.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average is $53.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

