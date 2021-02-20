Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $39.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.01. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $43.42.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.