Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,875 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.0% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $44,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 57.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $6.16 on Friday, hitting $231.24. 3,080,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,390. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.86. The company has a market cap of $164.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

