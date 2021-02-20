Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €58.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €58.00 ($68.24) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €61.46 ($72.31).

BN stock opened at €56.82 ($66.85) on Thursday. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €54.22 and a 200-day moving average price of €54.07.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

