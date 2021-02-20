DATA (DTA) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.14 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 20th. One DATA token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DATA has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. DATA has a market cap of $11.16 million and $1.14 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DATA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00063484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.27 or 0.00825034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00039268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00057571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00044273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,810.17 or 0.04909250 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00018375 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DATA is data.eco. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data.

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.