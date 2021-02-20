Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Dan Fougere Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Dan Fougere sold 150,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $15,436,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 482,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,668,894.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dan Fougere also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Dan Fougere sold 180,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $18,396,000.00.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $105.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,500.50 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $582,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $25,151,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

