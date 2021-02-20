Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Datadog Inc. provides monitoring services for cloud-scale applications which includes monitoring of servers, databases, tools and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform. Datadog Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DDOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $105.05 on Thursday. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,500.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 1,438 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $141,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,396,294 shares of company stock worth $240,248,753 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

