David Zinsner Sells 8,050 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Zinsner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $651,164.50.

On Friday, December 18th, David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67.

MU opened at $90.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.05 and a 200 day moving average of $61.68. The company has a market cap of $101.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,810,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,594,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $119,876,000 after purchasing an additional 23,958 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

