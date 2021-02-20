Davide Campari-Milano’s (DVDCF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

DVDCF opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

