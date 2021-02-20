Dawson James Boosts Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Price Target to $21.00

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) had its price objective boosted by Dawson James from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Dawson James currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

FBIO opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.35. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $408.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,229,000 after buying an additional 3,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3,331.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 901,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 567,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 268,107 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.