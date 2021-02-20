Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DLVHF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Delivery Hero stock opened at $149.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.25. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

