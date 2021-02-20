Denny’s Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Denny’s in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Sidoti lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $16.96 on Thursday. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Denny’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 322,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 42,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

