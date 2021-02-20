Desjardins Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

GAU has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Galiano Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Galiano Gold from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a market cap of $260.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

