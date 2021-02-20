Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $225.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $206.50.

NYSE ECL opened at $208.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of -56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.51.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total value of $2,197,837.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,962.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,441,256. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in Ecolab by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

