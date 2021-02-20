Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $65.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BYD. Argus upgraded Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded Boyd Gaming from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.74.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $55.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ted Bogich sold 37,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $1,501,776.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,431.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 27,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,058,956.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,858.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,669 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,474 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,540,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 477,839 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $13,043,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,833,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,505,000 after purchasing an additional 292,074 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

