Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on DPSGY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

DPSGY traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $51.19. 57,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,991. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

