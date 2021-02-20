DHT (NYSE:DHT) Trading Down 5%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)’s stock price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.66. Approximately 3,547,354 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,104,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

DHT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. DHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $859.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.17 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,983,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 681,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 465,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 462,375 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,899,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth about $1,570,000. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

