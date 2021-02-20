Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Given a €67.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) price target on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DLG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €61.82 ($72.73).

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor stock opened at €65.20 ($76.71) on Friday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1 year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 1 year high of €66.36 ($78.07). The business has a 50-day moving average of €53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of €42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

