Diamondback Energy (FANG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FANG opened at $65.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average of $43.04.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Barclays boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.98.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.