Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 254.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,667,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on DBD shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

NYSE DBD opened at $14.38 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. Diebold Nixdorf’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

