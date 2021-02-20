Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) fell 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.39. 134,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,338,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

The stock has a market cap of $96.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 119,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $287,296.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,396 shares of company stock worth $393,717 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Digital Ally by 1,456.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 476,270 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Ally in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Ally in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

