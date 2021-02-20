Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) Share Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.02

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and traded as high as $23.09. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares shares last traded at $22.72, with a volume of 2,959,383 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 6,610.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,537,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,722,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 10,400.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 50,131 shares in the last quarter.

