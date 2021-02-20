DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%.

DMC Global stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.40. The stock had a trading volume of 183,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,535. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.17. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $951.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.12, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Get DMC Global alerts:

BOOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

In related news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.