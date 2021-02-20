Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DNHBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dnb Asa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNHBY opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Dnb Asa has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a yield of 4.12%.

About Dnb Asa

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

