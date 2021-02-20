Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stake Cut by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,414 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 101.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.68.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $107.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.35. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $115.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,524.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $842,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

