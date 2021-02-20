Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) PT Lowered to C$14.50 at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its target price cut by TD Securities to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of DII.B stock opened at C$14.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$467.42 million and a P/E ratio of -22.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.47. Dorel Industries has a 12 month low of C$1.25 and a 12 month high of C$16.31.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.