Dorman Products (DORM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Dorman Products to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $93.08 on Friday. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $102.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.12. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.