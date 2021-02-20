Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Dover worth $14,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Dover by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DOV. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $122.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $130.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

