Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Now Covered by Wedbush

Equities research analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential downside of 20.78% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

DFH opened at $26.51 on Thursday. Dream Finders Homes has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $31.98.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

