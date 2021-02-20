Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Raised to C$14.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DIR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.57.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$13.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.04. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$6.89 and a 52 week high of C$14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.15.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

