Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $36,199.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,911 shares of company stock worth $752,424 in the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DBX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

